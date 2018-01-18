Missouri AG files lawsuits alleging Sunshine Law violations

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is looking for representatives from county churches to learn about a free health/life-saving program.
Poplar Bluff police are looking for a sex offender who failed to register his address.
A group of researchers from Australia had an unexpected visitor on their boat.
A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
The finalists were chosen from 238 entries submitted throughout Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets to be a good Samaritan twice while driving during Wednesday’s snow storm in North Carolina.
The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
The bank said the glitch has been resolved.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
