Several Heartland officials work on water rescue techniques

A few area officials worked on their rescue techniques Wednesday and it seems like they had a good time while doing it.

They are members of the Jackson Fire Rescue team, Cape Fire Department, South Scott Ambulance, and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

The officials worked on their swift water rescue techniques during their monthly Homeland Security Response Team training.

Officials practiced different types of water rescue skills that will allow them to assist or rescue a person who is in distress.

This includes a 3300-meterswim, life jacket use and escape, throw bag deployment and reload, swift water swimming and rescuing, entering the water, treading water, and more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.