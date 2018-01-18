Missouri man arrested weeks after 2 horses were shot, killed

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is looking for representatives from county churches to learn about a free health/life-saving program.
Poplar Bluff police are looking for a sex offender who failed to register his address.
A group of researchers from Australia had an unexpected visitor on their boat.
A suspect has been arrested in an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in Sikeston, Missouri.
One person is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 15 just west of Ashley in Washington County, Illinois.
