Water outage planned for Mound City, IL customers

Mound city water customers will be without water beginning around 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to the Mound City Water Department, the water outage will last several hours and a boil water order will be in effect when water service returns.

Officials say the outage is so crews can make repairs to a large water main.

