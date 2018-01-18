Water outage planned for Mound City, IL customers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Water outage planned for Mound City, IL customers

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

Mound city water customers will be without water beginning around 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to the Mound City Water Department, the water outage will last several hours and a boil water order will be in effect when water service returns.

Officials say the outage is so crews can make repairs to a large water main. 

