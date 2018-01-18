Coulterville man killed in Washington Co., IL crash on Rt. 15

The below freezing temperatures can be dangerous to outdoor animals. One veterinarian in Southern Illinois spoke out after two dogs were found frozen to death.
Two people were put behind bars after deputies responded to a theft in Jefferson County, Illinois.
The 81st Annual Campus Lights, a long-standing Murray State University tradition, will take place Jan. 19–20 at 7 p.m. as well as Jan. 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Lovett Auditorium. Campus Lights is the longest-running musical that is entirely produced and performed by students in the south.
A fundraiser is in effect in Southern Illinois between Shawnee Tactical Solutions and the Stop the Bleeding Coalition to put specialized trauma kits in the hands of police departments.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be hosting an open house and public meeting on Wednesday, January 24, to present cleanup alternatives and take comments on the Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis Report for Area 7 Pesticide Area at the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge near Marion, Illinois.
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.
A procession was held for a York County deputy Thursday afternoon who was fatally shot during a manhunt.
A University of Alabama professor has died of the influenza virus.
The search continues for two suspects investigators say robbed a Walterboro Waffle House, then led authorities on a chase from Santee into Berkeley County.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
The Fairfield Lake State Park posted on their Facebook page a demonstration of what they called "flash freezing".
