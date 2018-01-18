One person killed in Washington Co., IL crash on Rt. 15

One person is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 15 just west of Ashley in Washington County, Illinois.

The area has been reopened according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened Thursday morning at 6:14 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Emergency Medical Services personnel was requested and two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

An investigation into the crash continues.

