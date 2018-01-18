Coulterville man killed in Washington Co., IL crash on Rt. 15

A southern Illinois is dead after a crash on Illinois Route 15 just west of Ashley in Washington County, Illinois.

The area has been reopened according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened Thursday morning at 6:14 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Emergency Medical Services personnel was requested and two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

According to State Police, Matthew R. McKinley, 35, of Coulterville was killed in the crash.

The initial crash report showed McKinley's car veered into the eastbound lane and hit a pickup head-on.

The other driver, a 40-year-old man from Nashville, Illinois, was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for nearly five hours for investigation and cleanup.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues the investigation.

