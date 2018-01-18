First Alert: Warm up continues this week

Things are warming up in the area, well a little.

Our warm-up continues today, although it is still a very cold morning.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says, thanks to lots of sunshine and southerly winds much of the Heartland will top out above the freezing mark this afternoon.

Winds will become gustier through the evening and overnight hours.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 40s with temperatures near 60 expected Sunday.

Best rain and thunderstorm chances will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

