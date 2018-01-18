On January 18 feel free to sit back with your jar of honey and relax. According to the National Day Calendar, it's National Winnie the Pooh Day.

The children's book turned beloved show was created by A.A. Milne.

The adorable, honey-loving bear was brought to life in Milne's stories which also featured his son, Christopher Robin.

The collection of books started with Winnie-the-Pooh in 1926. The books were illustrated by E.H. Shepard.

In the 1960s, Disney brought the Winnie-the-Pooh characters to life and dropped the hyphen from Pooh’s name.

Milne’s stories have been translated into over 50 languages and are considered classic children’s stories today.

To observe the day, grab your old honey bear and your favorite Pooh fan. Use #WinnieThePoohDay to post on social media.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.