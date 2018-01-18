Illinois sheriff helping people find opioid antidote drug

Laura Wibbenmeyer says, thanks to lots of sunshine and southerly winds much of the Heartland will top out above the freezing mark this afternoon.
On January 18 feel free to sit back with your jar of honey and relax. It's National Winnie the Pooh Day.
An Illinois congresswoman is collecting Valentine's Day cards for veterans.
An Illinois sheriff is launching an email helpline to help people find an antidote drug used to revive opioid overdose victims.
Good morning, it is Thursday, January 18, 2018. First Alert Forecast The Heartland will be pretty cold again, this morning, but change is on the way.
