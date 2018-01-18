5 things to know 1/18

Good morning, it is Thursday, January 18, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

The Heartland will be pretty cold again, this morning, but change is on the way.

We’ll wake up in single digits, but most of the Heartland will be above freezing. The trend will continue with warmer days until Monday or Tuesday.

The daytime melting and nighttime re-freezing will be a concern for the next two mornings.

There could be black ice and spots that look wet, but are very slick.

Our peak rain chances will be Sunday night into Monday morning. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Heavy rain and heavy melting could produce flooding if the heavy rain falls where the most snow fell.

Making headlines

Several schools in the Heartland are closed again

Blytheville firefighters are battling a fully involved blaze downtown.

Residents of the Bluegrass State could see a change in the laws around marijuana soon. A member of the Republican leadership team in the Kentucky Senate introduced a bill aimed at legalizing pot.

The Anna Police Department is searching for a man vandalized four businesses on South Main Street in Anna.

Missouri House Bill 2141 was filed by Rep. Tracy McCreery in hopes of banning "conversion therapy."

At least 10 people have died from the snow and ice in the South including a baby in a car that plunged off a slippery overpass into a Louisiana canal.

