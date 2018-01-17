SIU Women's Club accepting scholarship applications

The SIU Women's Club is accepting applications for two scholarships awarded annually by the organization.

The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship and the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Scholarship are each worth $2,000.

The scholarship application deadline is Feb. 1.

All female undergraduate SIU students who are enrolled in a degree program, have a minimum of 24 credits earned at the university, and who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 may apply.

The SIU Women's Club Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship goes to a student whose college education happens within a few years of high school graduation while the Joyce Guyon Non-traditional Student Scholarship recipient will be a woman whose college education was interrupted in some way.

Students who will be seniors at the end of the spring 2018 semester will receive preference.

The scholarships are named in honor of two of the university's "first ladies" who strongly supported women in academics.

Women who are applying should first submit the general SIU scholarship application. Then, visit the "SIU Scholarship Opportunity Manager" webpage and enter "SIU Women's Club" in the search box to find additional details and application forms for these scholarships.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.