Heartland Hoops week 2 1/19

Heartland Hoops week 2 1/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland Hoops featured games 1/19

Here are the games we will be following on Heartland Sports:

ILLINOIS

Carbondale at Paducah Tilghman - 59-41 F

MISSOURI

Superman Classic at Metropolis:

  • Notre Dame at Saxony Lutheran - 17-17
  • Cape Central at Doniphan -

Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament Semifinals

East Prairie at Kelly - 22-5

Oran at Scott County Central - 77-60 

Sikeston at Father Tolton - 79 - 55 F

Advance at Meadow Heights - 

Puxico at Bernie - 81-50 F

Woodland at Bloomfield - 

Hayti at Caruthersville - 

Farmington at Park Hills Central -

New Madrid County Central at Dexter - 34-57

Delta at Fredericktown - 

Jackson at Miller Career Academy -

Ste. Genevieve at Potosi - C

Clearwater at Viburnum - 55-54 F

KENTUCKY

Charleston at Graves County - 

Fulton City at Christian Fellowship - 

Hickman County at Community Christian - 

Caldwell County at Crittenden County - 

McCracken County at Marshall County -

