Heartland Hoops schedule for 1/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland Hoops featured games 1/17

Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament Semifinals

Superman Classic Tournament Semifinals

Notre Dame at Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central at Doniphan

  • Mizzou basketball vs. Tennessee

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-01-18 04:00:36 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    The Missouri men's basketball team took on Tennessee at Mizzou arena on Wednesday, January 17. 

  • Murray State women lose to Belmont

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:26 PM EST2018-01-18 03:26:51 GMT
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    The Racers women's basketball team lost to Belmont 70-65 on Wednesday, Jan. 17. 

  • Loyola gets the win over SIU men's basketball

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-01-18 03:25:16 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The SIU Saluki men's basketball team played the Loyola Ramblers in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

