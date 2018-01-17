Heartland Hoops 1/19 scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops 1/19 scores

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Heartland Hoops featured games 1/19

Here are the games we will be following on Heartland Sports:

ILLINOIS

Carbondale at Paducah Tilghman - 59-41 F

MISSOURI

Superman Classic at Metropolis:

  • Notre Dame at Saxony Lutheran - 84-65 F
  • Cape Central at Doniphan - 69-39 F

East Prairie at Kelly - 78-47 F

Oran at Scott County Central - 77-60  F

Sikeston at Father Tolton - 79 - 55 F

Advance at Meadow Heights - 76-57 F

Bernie vs. Puxico - 81-50 F

Woodland at Bloomfield - 61-60 F

Dexter vs. New Madrid County Central - 72-48 F

Jackson at Miller Career Academy - 75-63 F

Potosi vs. Ste. Genevieve - 87-82 F

Clearwater at Viburnum - 55-54 F

KENTUCKY

Graves County vs. Charleston - 73-71 F

