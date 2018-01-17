Truck ends up on side after crash in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

A pickup ended up on its side after a crash in the 1125 West Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department had several crews respond. According to Capt. Steve Mirly with the East Cape Fire Protection District the pickup crash was ice related.

Capt. Mirly said neighbors helped to rescue the man by busting out the back glass and getting the man out.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the single-vehicle crash.

