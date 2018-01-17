Cape Girardeau to have collegiate wood bat baseball team

Mark Hogan will be the coach of the new team. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

A new baseball team will make their home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

During a news conference on Friday, Jan. 19, Mayor Harry Rediger announced that Cape Girardeau will soon be home to a summer collegiate wood bat baseball league.

The team will begin playing in the Prospect League in June 2019. They will play at Capaha Park.

The league is expanding to 16 teams.

The team will play a 60 game schedule that will begin in June and stretch into August.

Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien took part in the announcement. Bastien is a Southeast Missouri State University graduate. He and his family live in Elkville, Illinois.

Mark Hogan will be the General Manager of the ballclub. Hogan retired as head coach of SEMO's baseball team in 2012.

Major league coaches and scouts are expected to spend time in Cape Girardeau to watch the games.

The new team does not have a name or logo yet.

According to Prospect League Baseball, the team plans to announce a "Name the Team" campaign to solicit input from the community.

Jess Bolen, the longtime manager of the Cape Girardeau Capahas, said recent improvements, including the turf field, to Capaha Park helped seal the deal to bring a Prospect League team to Cape Girardeau.

Other collegiate wood bat prospect leagues include:

Team City Founded Capacity Butler Bluesox Butler, PA 2006 1,450 Champion City Kings Springfield, OH 2013 1,056 West Virginia Miners Beckley, WV 2010 2,600 Kokomo Jackrabbits Kokomo, IN 2014 4,000 Chillicothe Paints Chillicothe, OH 1993 4,000 Danville Dans Danville, IL 1989 5,091 Lafayette Aviators Lafayette, IN 2015 3,500 Hannibal Hoots Hannibal, MO 2009 2,500 Springfield Sliders Springfield, IL 2007 6,500 Terre Haute Hex Terre Haute, IN 2010 2,000 Quincy Gems Quincy, IL 1996 2,530

