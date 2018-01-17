Baseball announcement scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19

A major baseball announcement is scheduled to take place Friday afternoon in the Heartland.

The City of Cape Girardeau has scheduled a news conference.

The announcement is set for 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

Look for more on this developing story on Heartland News and kfvs12.com and our mobile app.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.