Pair sentenced for St. Louis County sports betting business

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two people were sentenced to just over one year in prison for running an illegal sports betting business in St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Carol Jean Hazer, of Farmington, and her ex-husband, 63-year-old Samuel Douglas, of Alabama, were sentenced separately this week to one year and one day in prison. Carol Hazer also was ordered to pay $57,500 to the IRS and banned from gambling.

The Hazers and 59-year-old Joseph Mahfood, of St. Louis County, earned nearly $500,000 by taking bets on various sports events from 2008 to 2014. Carol Hazer and Mahfood also lied on tax returns for years.

Prosecutors say Carole Hazer bought a home and vehicle with proceeds from the scheme.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.