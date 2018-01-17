Portion of Charles Dr. in Perryville, MO closed due to water main break

According to police, due to a water main break, Charles Drive is closed between Dowling and Sunset in Perryville, Missouri.

Public Works crews are out working on the issue.

With temperatures already below freezing and dropping, there will be ice forming on surrounding area roads as they work to fix the problem.

Public Works will salt the area once the leak is fixed.

No boil water order has been issued at this time.

