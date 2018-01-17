Charles Dr. in Perryville, MO open following water main break

Charles Drive is open between Dowling and Sunset in Perryville, Missouri after a water main break.

Public Works crews were out working on the issue.

With temperatures already below freezing and dropping, there will be ice forming on surrounding area roads as they work to fix the problem.

Public Works salted the area once the leak is fixed.

No boil water order has been issued at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.