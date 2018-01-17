U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge back open after icy conditions

The U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois, is back open, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The bridge was closed due to icing on the bridge deck.

Plenty of sunshine helped warm up the steel on the bridge and melt the ice.

