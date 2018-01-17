Revised schedule for boys 32nd West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic

Due to winter weather, the boys 32nd Annual West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic has been revised.

That's according to Superintendent of Schools Matt Donkin, Frankfort Community Unit Schools District 168.

Games previously scheduled for Monday will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20:

10 a.m. Carterville vs. Herrin (Pool B)

11:30 a.m. Eldorado vs. Anna-Jonesboro (Pool A)

1 p.m. West Frankfort vs. Christopher (Pool A)

There is also an adjustment to the championship round on Saturday afternoon/evening. Starting times will be moved back one hour for those with the following schedule for Pool A vs. Pool B finishers:

4:30 p.m. 4th (A) vs. 4th (B)

6 p.m. 3rd (A) vs. 3rd (B)

7:30 p.m. 2nd (A) vs. 2nd (B)

9 p.m. 1st (A) vs. 1st (B)

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

