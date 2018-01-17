16-year-old is the first recipient of Union City, IL Live Saving Award

Being a hero does not have an age limit. A kid from Anna, Illinois shows us how a little bit of sacrifice and kindness can go a long way.

On Wednesday, 16-year-old Kyle McMahan became the first recipient of the Union County Sheriff's Office Life Saving Award.

It's all because of his brave actions and quick thinking on the night of December 20.

Authorities said, McMahan was driving down Interstate 57 when he saw a truck that slid down into in the ravine. He found a 71-year-old man screaming for help. MacMahan quickly stopped, kept the man calm and called 911.

On January 17 in a room full of Illinois State Police, First Responders and Union County Sheriff's deputies, he received an award to recognize his actions.

McMahan explained how a real human helps people out.

"School, at sports, everything I go through and even at my own house we are taught respect and we are taught to help others no matter what the form is," McMahan said. "You may help a person with single task and I mean it's just what you should do, that's what we are taught."

"It's great to see that we have caring people in our community that are willing to help other people in need," Union County Sheriff Scott Norvel said.

Sheriff Scott Norvels said he went above and beyond the maturity of a 16-year-old and it speaks volumes to his character. But McMahan says he did what he felt was necessary.

Kyle was joined by his parents and even his brother that's a first responder.

As for the 71-year-old Texas man, the sheriff says he's doing okay.

