Winter mix means body shops are busy

If you happen to get in a wreck, it could take you a while to get your car fixed.

Josh Lineberry is with James Auto Body in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and he said the weather is causing shipment delays out of Memphis, Tennessee.

"We have some suppliers that we get parts from out of there that haven't delivered since Thursday, so that's put several repairs that were already in process even further behind on top of the new work coming in," said Lineberry.

According to Lineberry, body repairs can be expensive, and he said you really should not take a chance on driving if you don't have insurance.

