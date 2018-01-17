Tips on dealing with ice-related fender benders

Icy roads across the Heartland lead to a spike in fender benders.

So, if you're involved in one, do you need to call the police?

If it's minor one and neither party needs or wants a police report, then officers say its fine to just swap information.

"First and foremost, if your vehicles are moveable after the accident and you are on a major road, whether you want to call it or not, get off the road for the safety of yourself and preventing other accidents from occurring," said Corporal Neil Reitenbach with the Jackson Police Department.

However, Reitenbach says it is important to check with your insurance company and see if they require a police report and most importantly you need to get yourself to a safe area first.

Reitenbach added, "if you are unsure of whether or not you need to call the police, it is better to be safe than sorry."

