2 Illinois governor candidates spend $26M in last 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The November election race for Illinois governor cost $28 million just for the last three months of 2017.

Campaign finance disclosure reports filed this week show that $9 of every $10 was spent by two candidates - Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker.

Rauner faces a March 20 primary challenge from Wheaton Rep. Jeanne Ives. Rauner raised $3 million in the last quarter, spent $13 million and has $56 million in the bank.

Billionaire Pritzker raised $21 million, spent $13 million and has $8 million on hand.

Pritzker primary challengers include Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and Chicago businessman Chris Kennedy. They raised a little over $1 million apiece but Biss has $3 million left to Kennedy's $737,000.

Ives took in $434,000 and has $662,000 on hand.

