IDPH: Separate potential measles exposure in IL

Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.
President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.
President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a second confirmed case of measles that is unrelated to the case reported on Jan. 14.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a second confirmed case of measles that is unrelated to the case reported on Jan. 14.
A cancer care executive has told a legislative panel that smoking-related diseases are causing a higher death toll in Kentucky than the epidemic from opioid overdoses.
A cancer care executive has told a legislative panel that smoking-related diseases are causing a higher death toll in Kentucky than the epidemic from opioid overdoses.
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
For women facing breast cancer, Ann’s Bra Shop is more than just a bra shop, but a place for healing the soul.
For women facing breast cancer, Ann’s Bra Shop is more than just a bra shop, but a place for healing the soul.
The nasty flu season is here whether we like it or not, and many are trying to figure out how to avoid the popular viral infection.
The nasty flu season is here whether we like it or not, and many are trying to figure out how to avoid the popular viral infection.
Shoppers will begin to see new food labels on package food as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is implementing a new nutrition label for packaged foods that will The new labels will highlight specific areas that displays the information that ‘matters the most’. T
Shoppers will begin to see new food labels on package food as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is implementing a new nutrition label for packaged foods that will The new labels will highlight specific areas that displays the information that ‘matters the most’. T
It’s the same tips we've heard our whole life, the flu shot is the best way and then keeping your hands clean also helps you stay healthy.
Southeast Health is seeing more cases this year and they're coming later.
It’s the same tips we've heard our whole life, the flu shot is the best way and then keeping your hands clean also helps you stay healthy.
Southeast Health is seeing more cases this year and they're coming later.