IDPH: Separate potential measles exposure in IL

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a second confirmed case of measles that is unrelated to the case reported on Jan. 14.

Health officials said the two did not become infected while at O’Hare airport but had already contracted measles. There is not a measles outbreak at the airport.

The newly reported case, who was infectious at the time, was at the following locations and times:

Chicago O'Hare terminal 5 on Jan. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Concourse Office Plaza on Golf Rd. in Skokie on Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NorthShore Evanston Hospital E.R. on Jan. 10-11 from 11 p.m. to 1:20 a.m.

NorthShore Skokie Hospital E.R. on Jan. 10-11 from 11:50 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital/Park Ridge Emergency Department on Jan. 11-13 from 3:15 to 2:15 a.m.

The measles virus can stay in the air and on surfaces hours after an infected person leaves the area, according to IDPH.

People who are considered to be close contacts and most at risk, including passengers on the inbound flight to Chicago O’Hare and others in the airport, are being contacted directly by local health departments.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities are working to identify all possible areas of exposure and notify susceptible patients, staff, and visitors.

IDPH is working with local health departments and hospitals during this investigation and information are subject to change.

“It is important for everyone who can be vaccinated to get vaccinated if they aren’t already,” said IDPH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Layden. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles. ”

The Cape Girardeau Health Department has not received any state advisories or had anyone come in concerned that may have visited the area in Illinois, according to the disease coordinator.

Airport Manager at City of Cape Girardeau Bruce Loy said he's not been contacted by the state either concerning any advisories.

For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.