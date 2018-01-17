Crews respond to business fire in McCracken Co., KY

According to the McCracken County Kentucky Sheriff's Office, crews responded to a fire at Pecks Market on Oaks Road.

Authorities said to avoid driving in the area while the fire crews were working to allow crews to get in.

Reidland and Hendron Fire Departments were called to the scene.

Central dispatch at the sheriff's office said several crews were still out fighting the fire at around 4:30 p.m.

