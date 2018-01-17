Pilot program would make panic buttons available in schools

A pilot program through the Department of Justice would make panic buttons more available to local school systems.

U.S. Representatives Mike Bost and Brad Schneider introduced Securing Our Schools Act, which established the program. The legislation is supported by the National Sheriff's Association and the National Education Association.

The SOS Act would provide a more immediate method of notifying law enforcement and first responders in case of a medical emergency, active school shooter incident or natural disaster.

This legislation would authorize the DOJ to offer grants to local school districts for buying and installing SOS buttons in classrooms. Each grant awarded under the program would cover 75 percent of equipment purchase and installation costs, up to $200,000. School districts would provide the remaining 25 percent in matching funds.

