Pilot program would make panic buttons available in schools

Laura Wibbenmeyer says, thanks to lots of sunshine and southerly winds much of the Heartland will top out above the freezing mark this afternoon.
On January 18 feel free to sit back with your jar of honey and relax. It's National Winnie the Pooh Day.
An Illinois congresswoman is collecting Valentine's Day cards for veterans.
An Illinois sheriff is launching an email helpline to help people find an antidote drug used to revive opioid overdose victims.
Good morning, it is Thursday, January 18, 2018. First Alert Forecast The Heartland will be pretty cold again, this morning, but change is on the way.
Authorities say a deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old boy in an Ohio courtroom when a fight broke out.
The suspect currently faces “peeping Tom” charges, but because children were recorded, police say there could be additional charges.
Agents with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
