AP source: Cubs, Duensing agree to $7 million, 2-year deal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AP source: Cubs, Duensing agree to $7 million, 2-year deal

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Chicago Cubs and free agent reliever Brian Duensing have agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract.

The person confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it is pending a physical.

Duensing returns to Chicago after signing a one-year deal with the Cubs last winter. The left-hander went 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in 68 appearances last season.

Duensing, who turns 35 next month, broke into the majors with Minnesota in 2009. He is 43-38 with a 4.01 ERA in nine seasons.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Mizzou basketball vs. Tennessee

    Mizzou basketball vs. Tennessee

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-01-18 04:00:36 GMT
    (Source: University of Missouri)(Source: University of Missouri)

    The Missouri men's basketball team took on Tennessee at Mizzou arena on Wednesday, January 17. 

    The Missouri men's basketball team took on Tennessee at Mizzou arena on Wednesday, January 17. 

  • Murray State women lose to Belmont

    Murray State women lose to Belmont

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:26 PM EST2018-01-18 03:26:51 GMT
    (Source: Murray State University)(Source: Murray State University)

    The Racers women's basketball team lost to Belmont 70-65 on Wednesday, Jan. 17. 

    The Racers women's basketball team lost to Belmont 70-65 on Wednesday, Jan. 17. 

  • Loyola gets the win over SIU men's basketball

    Loyola gets the win over SIU men's basketball

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 10:25 PM EST2018-01-18 03:25:16 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The SIU Saluki men's basketball team played the Loyola Ramblers in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    The SIU Saluki men's basketball team played the Loyola Ramblers in Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly