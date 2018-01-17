Farmington co-workers win $1M in lottery - $6,024 each

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A group of 166 co-workers at an eastern Missouri company are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.

The Missouri Lottery says in a news release that workers at the US Tool Group headquarters pooled their money in December as the Powerball Jackpot rose to $300 million. The company is in Farmington, which is about 60 miles south of St. Louis

On Christmas morning, Peggy Lunsford realized her work group's ticket was going to spread some cheer. She waited until the next day to tell her co-workers their ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn Dec. 23. Although it missed the Power Ball number, it's worth $6,024 for each winner before taxes.

One of the winners, Michelle Kemp, recalled that, "You could hear people from all over the plant say, 'Yay!'"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.