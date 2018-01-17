1/17/18 - Gaming Disorder

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

What are your kids doing right now? Are they on a phone, tablet, or gaming system? If you asked them, would they be able to step away from the screen for a couple of minutes or a couple of hours without an argument? According to the World Health Organization, we are becoming addicted to our devices. So much so that they are now including "Gaming Disorder" in their list of mental health conditions.

You have heard me lament how much time people are on their phones but the fact that the World Health Organization is declaring “Gaming Disorder” a mental health disease should be a serious wake-up call for parents. And it seems we are encouraging this with our own children without realizing it. I don’t know about you but I have personally bought my three kids a long list of electronics over the years, and have been thankful for the “electronic babysitting services” that they offer. But now I’m seriously questioning my choices, and so should you.

Consider this: Is an I-pad really the best toy for a two-year old? How many continuous hours of Roboblox is safe for an 8-year-old? How concerned should I be if my 13-year-old plays Call Of Duty for six hours straight?

The comment I hear most about electronics is that they are expensive, but it seems the price we are paying for our kid’s electronics doesn’t just come in dollars. As Henry Thoreau once said, "The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it."

The real question we all need to ponder is: How much of our kids' lives are we all exchanging for their electronics?

