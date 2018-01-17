More than a dozen bullet holes found in Dyersburg, TN vehicle, home

Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee responded to a call about shots fired and found a vehicle with more than a dozen bullet holes.

They got the call on Wednesday, January 17 at 12:30 a.m.

Dyersburg Police responded to the call of multiple shots fired in the area of Central Street.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle that had over a dozen bullet hole entries parked at a residence in the 800 block of Central at the time of the shooting.

The residence also had about five bullet hole entries. Officers determined that four of the rounds actually went through the bedroom wall where two residents were at the time of the shooting.

Officers attempted to gather information from a female victim that was driving the car at the time of the shooting but she refused to give officers any details.

The two persons in the house stated they did not see any suspects.

Dyersburg Police is asking that anyone with information about this crime to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.?

