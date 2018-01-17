Farmington woman killed in Madison Co., MO crash

A two-vehicle crash in Madison County, Missouri led to the death of one person Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott it happened on Route OO, four miles north of Fredericktown just before 7 a.m.

Gwendolynn B. McDaniel, 24, of Farmington, Missouri was killed in the crash. She died at the scene and relatives were notified according to crash investigators.

According to the Highway Patrol Troop E, McDaniel's Jeep was southbound and crossed the centerline hitting another vehicle that was northbound.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol Major Crash Team assisted troopers at the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.