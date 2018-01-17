This week in music: 1986 Lionel Richie

Let's step back in time for a few moments here and check out some songs from yesteryear.

This morning we revisit this week in 1986. Thirty two years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had a girl band from California at number five. That would be as high as I Miss You by Klymaxx would get, but the song had staying power on the charts. It spend 29 weeks on the Hot 100 which put it at number three for the year.

The Scottish band Simple Minds was at number four with Alive and Kicking. It was a followup to the group's number one single Don't You (Forget About Me) which was used in the movie The Breakfast Club. Alive and Kicking was the group's final top ten hit.

Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy could do no wrong in the 1980's. He had a sting of hit movies including Trading Places, 48 Hours and Beverly Hills Cop. But he also wanted a career in music. Rick James penned Party All the Time for Murphy who took it all the way to number two.

At number two this week in '86 was Lionel Richie with Say You Say Me. It was the theme song from the movie White Nights straying Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gregory Hines. But if you bought the soundtrack to the movie and were hoping to hear Say You Say Me, you were out of luck. Motown refused to allow Richie to appear on another record label. It did appear on Richie's album Dancin' on the Ceiling which came out in August of '86.

And in the number one spot was Dionne Warwick and Friends with That's What Friends Are For. The song featured vocals by Warwick as well as Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and Elton John. The song was released as a charity single for AIDS research. It was a huge hit, becoming Billboard's number one song of the year. It also won two Grammy Awards. To this date it has raised more than $3 million dollars for its cause.

