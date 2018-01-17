First Alert: cold evening across the Heartland

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said areas with the deepest snowpack will see temps in the teens and even single digits by the late evening hours.

Lows by morning will range to a couple of degrees above zero over the deep snowpack to the middle teens in the far western counties.



Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer.

Highs will range from the lower 30s over the snowpack to the lower 40s west.

A big warm-up is on the way and we could see some rain late this weekend.

