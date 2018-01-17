First Alert: Cold day but some areas will see sunshine

Once again, its cold out in the Heartland. Good news, you may be in for some sunshine!

Laura Wibbenmeyer said clouds will clear out through the morning hours, so thankfully many areas will see a full day of sunshine today.

Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but highs will still only be in the 20s.

Above freezing temperatures will take over Thursday afternoon and Friday.

The weekend still looks mild, but dreary. The best chance for rain and a few isolated storms will be late Sunday into the early hours of Monday.

