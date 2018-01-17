Lawmakers: Gov. Greitens' affair distracts from tax effort

An official with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said service comes and goes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.
An official with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said service comes and goes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.
Let's check out the country music scene from 28 years ago. It was this week in 1990, Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Skip Ewing at number five with It's You Again.
Let's check out the country music scene from 28 years ago. It was this week in 1990, Billboard Magazine's Country Chart had Skip Ewing at number five with It's You Again.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said clouds will clear out through the morning hours, so thankfully many areas will see a full day of sunshine today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer said clouds will clear out through the morning hours, so thankfully many areas will see a full day of sunshine today.
Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change tax laws in the state.
Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change tax laws in the state.
After fumbling the answer to a question about whether a former Ku Klux Klan leader is a racist, the campaign of Republican Bruce Rauner clarified the governor's opinion of David Duke.
After fumbling the answer to a question about whether a former Ku Klux Klan leader is a racist, the campaign of Republican Bruce Rauner clarified the governor's opinion of David Duke.