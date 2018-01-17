Lawmakers: Gov. Greitens' affair distracts from tax effort

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers say Gov. Eric Greitens' admission that he had an extramarital affair is distracting from legislative efforts to change tax laws in the state.

Republican Sen. Bill Eigel said Tuesday that it's up to the Legislature to take the lead on taxes now.

Last week Greitens promised the "boldest state tax reform in America" during his State of the State address. But within hours of the speech ending, St. Louis television station KMOV reported the Republican governor had an affair in 2015 with his hairdresser.

Greitens has admitted to the affair. His attorney has denied the woman's claim to her now ex-husband that Greitens took a nude photo of her and threatened to release it if she spoke about their relationship.

Eigel says the scandal distracts from Republicans' economic agenda. But he and others say they'll continue pushing for changes to tax policy.

