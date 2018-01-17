AT&T landlines experience some outages in Pulaski and Alexander Counties

A group of 166 co-workers at an eastern Missouri company are splitting a $1 million lottery prize.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee responded to a call about shots fired and found a vehicle with more than a dozen bullet holes.
A two-vehicle crash in Madison County, Missouri lead to the death of one person Wednesday morning.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain has blanketed a large swath of the South, trailed by a blast of frigid air that could approach record low temperatures.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.
Charges for the children's parents that may include torture and child endangerment could come Wednesday and a court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, authorities said.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
