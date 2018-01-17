AT&T landlines experience some outages in Pulaski and Alexander Counties

Some AT&T landlines are going out in Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

An official with the Pulaski County ESDA/EMA said service comes and goes. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't.

It appears that the AT&T landline service (hard wired & VoIP) for Cairo, Mound City, Mounds and Olmsted is not working all of the time.

Administrative telephone lines for the Pulaski County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office are working with some sporadic outages.

911 does not appear to be affected.

