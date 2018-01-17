Suspect attempts to hit McCracken Co. official with vehicle, arrested

An officer suffered an injury after police said a suspect attempted to hit him with a vehicle in McCracken County, Kentucky early Wednesday morning.

It happened after deputies located a recently reported stolen vehicle outbound on Oaks Road around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

They made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle and a low-speed pursuit began. Deputies pursued the suspect into Graves Co, then back on Oaks Rd to Old Benton Rd. Then back into the city of Paducah.

In the residential area of Marlboro Way, the vehicle was stopped and the suspect was arrested.

Sgt. Todd Ray suffered a possible knee injury after setting spike strips out in front of the Food Giant in Reidland.

The suspect swerved vehicle towards Sgt. Ray. The injury was a result of the officer trying to get out from in front of the path of the stolen car.

Sgt. Ray was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

