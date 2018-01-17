5 things to know 1/17

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

The cold is sticking around. Wind chills are below zero again early today.

When the clouds clear out later this morning we will get plenty of sun. That will warm us into the 20s.

Our warm-up continues on Thursday and Friday. We will see temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s with plenty of sunshine and lots of snow and ice melting.

We’ll have a mild, but gloomy weekend. Our best chance for rain is Sunday night.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says the system is moving slower and strong storms look less likely, now. But the Storm team will monitor those chances closely.

Making headlines

Kids across the Heartland are still out of school after ice and snow covered the roadways.

MoDOT crews around Dexter, MO cleared around 140 miles of road on Tuesday.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said he will remain on the job while seeking forgiveness for an extramarital affair that he described as a "personal mistake."

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin delivered the State of the Commonwealth and Budget Address. He called for reduced spending in almost all areas.

