Shoplifting suspect apprehended after chase in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah, Kentucky man was taken into custody after a resident helped police nab the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Fontana, 20, was accused of taking a soda and pocket knife from Pocket's Gas Station in the 5100 block of Cairo Rd.

Fontana was approached by an employee as he got into the passenger seat of a car outside. The employee tried to copy down the man's license plate number when Fontana allegedly lunged at the employee and grabbed her wrist and pushed her.

Chris Hardy witnessed the incident and came to the aid to the employee chasing Fontana after he jumped a fence near I-24. Hardy assisted deputies as they took Fontana into custody.

Fontana faces shoplifting charges.

