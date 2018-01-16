Blues win in OT vs. Maple Leafs 2-1

The St. Louis Blues hockey team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Vienna takes on Goreville in game 5 of the Eldorado lady eagle winter classic Lindsey Holhubner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points.

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

The Cardinal backstop has three more years on his contract, and plans to call call it a career after that. “Three more years. That’s it,” he said Monday.

Case Keenum completed a last-ditch heave near the sideline on the game's final play, as Stefon Diggs slithered away for a 61-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory over New Orleans.