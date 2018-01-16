Blues win in OT vs. Maple Leafs 2-1

The St. Louis Blues hockey team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
The St. Louis Blues hockey team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Vienna takes on Goreville in game 5 of the Eldorado lady eagle winter classic Lindsey Holhubner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points.
Vienna takes on Goreville in game 5 of the Eldorado lady eagle winter classic Lindsey Holhubner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
The Cardinal backstop has three more years on his contract, and plans to call call it a career after that. “Three more years. That’s it,” he said Monday.
The Cardinal backstop has three more years on his contract, and plans to call call it a career after that. “Three more years. That’s it,” he said Monday.