Blues win in OT vs. Maple Leafs 2-1

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Louis Blues hockey team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday, Jan. 16. 

Steen and Dunn scored for the Blues.

The Blues play Ottawa on Thursday. 

