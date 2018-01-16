MoDOT crews around Dexter, MO clear 140 miles of road

Cold conditions and snow left most of the Heartland with dangerous roads on Monday, and on Tuesday the crews had to clear those roads to make them as safe as possible.

But, clearer roads are still bound to be slick as the temperatures around the Heartland are mostly in the single digit range.

Crews out of the Dexter, Missouri maintenance area cleared about 140 miles of roads on Tuesday. And thanks to the sun, and their work, most of the major roads around them are cleared.

One of the problems was there was more snow than what they prepared for and it made them have to think on their feet a little bit more.

"They're professionals, they're good at what they do,” said David Wyman, MoDOT Engineer. “They take care of things as quickly as they can, but it did catch us by surprise. So, it was a little bit of a, it did take us a little time to get us back and into going.”

As for tonight, the crews will have to be out on the roads regulating any slick spots that pop up.

The biggest area of concern is the bridges which freeze over quicker.

If you don't have to be out on the road, then stay in and let the plows do what they have to do.

