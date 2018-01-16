Plumbers advice: keep your cabinets open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Plumbers advice: keep your cabinets open

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A business that's seeing a boost during these winter days is plumbing.

Baker and Son's plumbing in Marion, Illinois says they've been dealing with bursting pipes because of the extreme cold.

One plumber said the layout of your house could be a huge factor in handling a busted pipe.

“Probably one of the biggest mistakes that people make is that they don't know where to shut the water off at, and it pops and you have no clue,” said Gary Adler, Baker and Son’s Plumbing. “In weather like this, you have snow all over the meter. You don't know where to shut it off. You have to call the city and if it’s after hours and they have to call someone in, and in that meantime you can have a pretty good mess.”

One easy tip to remember when avoiding frozen pipes is to keep your cabinets open at night so the warmer air can reach them. 

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

