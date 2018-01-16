Plumbers advice: keep your cabinets open

According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Fontana, 20, was accused of taking a soda and pocket knife from Pocket's Gas Station in the 5100 block of Cairo Rd.
Cold conditions and snow left most of the Heartland with dangerous roads on Monday, and on Tuesday the crews had to clear those roads to make them as safe as possible.
A business that's seeing a boost during these winter days is plumbing. Baker and Son's plumbing in Marion, Illinois says they've been dealing with bursting pipes because of the extreme cold.
Gov. Bevin’s 2018-19 budget proposal calls for spending reductions in almost all areas of state government, including an across-the-board cut of 6.25-percent to most agencies.
A chiropractor in Lone Oak, KY was getting ready to open his doors on Tuesday as he was out shoveling snow and throwing salt down.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Some people caught on video a bright flash of light, and people in the Detroit area also felt something go "boom."
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
A city law makes it illegal to share food in public places, which officials say is necessary to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.
Authorities searched for the student for nearly a week with assistance from drone pilots and found his body on Tuesday after recent rains partially exposed it.
Because their baby won't nurse with a cover, the family packed up and left in spite of state law that allows breastfeeding in public places.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad. "In a nutshell for simplicity, yes. However, a reasonable employer certainly wouldn't do that. They would make reasonable accommodations for people, especially if they're coming from the outlying counties," attorney Kevin Snider said. Louisiana is an at-will employment state which, in general, means you can be fired f...
Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.
