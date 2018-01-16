Eldorado lady eagle winter classic scores 1/16

Vienna takes on Goreville in game 5 of the Eldorado lady eagle winter classic
Lindsey Holhubner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points.
The Vienna Lady Eagles wins it 66-57
Harrisburg would then take on Fairfield in Game 6.
Matty Hawkins led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and Jess Hopson has 16.
The Lady Bulldogs defeat the Lady Mules 66-37.\
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.