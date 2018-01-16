Eldorado lady eagle winter classic scores 1/16

Vienna takes on Goreville in game 5 of the Eldorado lady eagle winter classic

Lindsey Holhubner led the Lady Eagles with 21 points.

The Vienna Lady Eagles wins it 66-57

Harrisburg would then take on Fairfield in Game 6.

Matty Hawkins led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points and Jess Hopson has 16.

The Lady Bulldogs defeat the Lady Mules 66-37.\

