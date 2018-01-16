Rauner signs law creating tailored response to women inmates

According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Fontana, 20, was accused of taking a soda and pocket knife from Pocket's Gas Station in the 5100 block of Cairo Rd.
Cold conditions and snow left most of the Heartland with dangerous roads on Monday, and on Tuesday the crews had to clear those roads to make them as safe as possible.
A business that's seeing a boost during these winter days is plumbing. Baker and Son's plumbing in Marion, Illinois says they've been dealing with bursting pipes because of the extreme cold.
Gov. Bevin’s 2018-19 budget proposal calls for spending reductions in almost all areas of state government, including an across-the-board cut of 6.25-percent to most agencies.
A chiropractor in Lone Oak, KY was getting ready to open his doors on Tuesday as he was out shoveling snow and throwing salt down.
