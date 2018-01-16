Winter weather keeping tow truck drivers busy in KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winter weather keeping tow truck drivers busy in KY

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Tow truck drivers have been busy in western Kentucky after many inches of snow fell to the ground on Monday.

Murray, Lone Oak, Benton and surrounding areas saw upwards to a foot of snow. 

Plenty of drivers had difficulty on the roads as many slid off of them. 

A driver with Mitchell's Towing on Highway 68 in McCracken County was pulling a car out of a ditch. 

They said they have been very busy as this was just one of many vehicles they were pulling out of the snow on Tuesday. 

The driver of the car, Ashley Richardson, said she was driving along when she lost control. 

"I was driving down the road, I caught a draft from a semi hauling logs, I hit a patch of ice and I spun out," Richardson said. "I just kind of let go of the wheel because I knew I couldn't correct it."

Richardson said she usually is a lot better about driving in snow but said this was a lot of snow in this area. 

"Been here for two years and probably the most snow I've seen down here," she said. "I'm used to a lot more. I'm from the north so I'm used to driving in it but apparently I'm rusty."

The sun shined on Tuesday which helped crews battle the icy main highways. Temperatures will remain far below the freezing point which will refreeze wet roads once the sun goes down. 

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew members ask people to use extreme caution while out on the icy roads as they will be a concern until the weather warms up enough to melt the snow completely. 

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 1:43 PM EST
