Homeless man charged with burglary of Paducah, KY pharmacy

According to Paducah, Kentucky police, a homeless man is facing burglary and other charges.

Officers were dispatched to G&O Pharmacy in the 2330 block of Broadway after an alarm went off around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

One of the officers saw a man run out the front door of the business, jump into a pickup truck. The truck nearly hit Stone’s cruiser as he was responding on South 24th Street.

After stopping the truck, James G. Prentice, 57, was arrested. According to investigators, officers found a number of medication bottles from G&O pharmacy in the truck and Prentice was drinking from one of the bottles as officers approached him.

One officer found an empty bottle of cough syrup with codeine in the floorboard of the truck.

Prentice was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, driving with no operator’s license and tampering with physical evidence.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

